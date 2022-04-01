Join the Mad Hatter for Easter egg hunt at Glasgow shopping centre

You’d have to be mad as a hatter to miss out on the fabulous fun at the Braehead Centre that starts today (Friday).

Kids are invited to bring their friends and family to take part in the Mad Hatter’s Easter Egg Hunt that’s on every day at the centre, between noon and 5pm, from April 1-18.

How does the hunt work?

The event is suitable for all ages and abilities and once you’ve booked your ticket, you’ll start your hunt at the Mad Hatter’s House, on the Braehead boardwalk where you’ll be given the Easter egg hunt guide to start your adventure.

There are six large eggs to be found in the malls and each egg will have a puzzle to solve. Once you’ve done that you will be given a letter of the alphabet that makes up the password to enter the Mad Hatter’s House.

Join the Mad Hatter at a Glasgow shopping centre.

After finding all six eggs in the centre, you’ll head back to the Mad Hatter’s House where you’ll be given the final letter of the password that will open the door to a wonderland of activities that even Alice would be amazed at.

You’ll also get an Easter egg prize and £15 of vouchers to enjoy the rides at the family funfair taking place on the boardwalk.

‘Having fun’

Braehead centre director, Peter Beagley said: “Our Mad Hatter’s Easter Egg Hunt is all about families and friends having fun, so there’s no need to worry about not being able to solve all the Easter egg puzzles.

“Between you and me, the answers and the password to get into the Mad Hatter’s House are on the back of the guide!

“This is a great way for everyone to spend some quality time together over the Easter holidays.”