Pop star Justin Bieber has cancelled his Justice World Tour including two shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen

Justin Bieber has cancelled the upcoming shows on his Justice World Tour, including his show in Glasgow. The show was scheduled to take place on February 8, 2023, but was postponed by the pop singer last year due to health issues. The singer had already rescheduled the date before postponing.

However, the shows have now been scrapped entirely by the ‘Baby’ singer, leaving fans devastated. Some beliebers have taken to social media to share their cancellation emails.

One of the emails posted on Twitter reads: “ We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at the O2 Arena have been cancelled. We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Refunds will be issued automatically back to the account you used when making the purchase. Please note, this process can take up to 10 working days to be completed.”

So, how can you get a refund for the Glasgow OVO Hydro show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - how to get a refund

The Justice Tour news Twitter account has issued refund advice to ticket holders.

It asks ticket holders check in with your point of purchase for refunds for show dates

It issues the following advice:

Justin Bieber has cancelled his world tour

1) No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

2) If the tickets were transferred to you, you’ll need to transfer them back to the original purchaser (i.e., the person who purchased the tickets at issue directly from Ticketmaster or Live Nation) in order for them to take advantage of whatever options the Event Organizer is providing for that event.

3) If you purchased a resale ticket from some other source (i.e., not through our Site), and that ticket was then transferred to you, you will need to reach out to your original point of purchase for any refund and/or credit options, if available.

4) If your credit card or debit card number has changed, but is for the same account used at the time of purchase (e.g., a new card has been issued for the same account), the refund will be processed to that account.

If the account you used to make your original purchase has been closed, we recommend you check with your banking institution or credit card company to make arrangements with them to receive your funds.

Skiddle has also issued advice for those who booked through the ticketing outlet. Lisa Braithwaite, music expert at Skiddle said: "The news of Justin Bieber’s abandoning of his current world tour, due to health concerns, comes amidst a string of other cancellations from high profile names, who have been forced to make the difficult decision to scrap their own upcoming run of shows due to the rising costs associated with inflation.

Justin Bieber

“If you have a ticket and seek a refund, our guidance would be to check any advice posted by your ticket provider online and to speak with them directly, to find out what your options are."

Justin Bieber health condition - why did he cancel World Tour

The 29-year-old Canadian singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) last year and has been forced to postpone the world tour several times already. The rare condition had resulted in complete paralysis of the right side of his face in June, forcing Bieber to cancel performances.