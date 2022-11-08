Kaiser Chiefs have announced a massive tour with The Fratellis, including a date for Glasgow fans.

Kaiser Chiefs kicked off their nationwide tour of 13 UK cities this month, including a date in Glasgow. The Glasgow show will be extra special as the band will also be joined by Glaswegian trio The Fratellis who will co-headline the show.

Kaiser Chiefs have solidly made their mark within the British music scene, with seven albums released and no sign of them slowing down. The star studded nationwide tour will kick off in Swansea on November, 2.

Kaiser Chiefs are fronted by Ricky Wilson with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry who always bring an electric performance to any venue they play.

Fans will no doubt be excited to hear some of their favourite songs from the band which will include the hits from their debut album ‘Employment’, for which they were nominated for a Mercury Prize. The album went on to win three BRIT awards, an Ivor Novello award for Album of the Year, and it has sold over eight million albums worldwide.

So, when can fans catch the Kaiser Chiefs show in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When are Kaiser Chiefs coming to Glasgow?

Kaiser Chiefs are scheduled to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena on Friday, November 11 2022. The show is expected to kick off at 6:30pm.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for the Glasgow show are available now via Ticketmaster . At the time of publishing, ticket prices started at £40.95. These prices do not include any additional handling and delivery fees that may be applied.

What have Kaiser Chiefs said about the tour?

The band spoke in an interview about it being the first time they’ve toured in a couple years withRicky asking Vijay: “Do you think we’re still up for it? Cause, you know, sometimes you think “can we still do it?”.

“I can remember once, we played at a little place in Manchester - before Education, Education, Education & War came out – and we hadn’t done a show in a while and I can remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror and thinking to myself ‘Is it gonna happen? Is it still in there? Is it still, like, in my ability to do this?’ And then you walk out on stage and it all comes back to you.”

Who will be the support act?

The Sherlocks will open for the bands each night, completing a star-studded line-up. The Sheffield formed quartet have swiftly grown to become one of the UK’s most exciting live bands. They have gone on to perform sell out tours across the nation, as well as achieving chart success with two UK Top 10 albums.

What will the setlist be?

Kaiser Chiefs played the following setlist on September 10, 2022:

Never Miss a Beat

Na Na Na Na Naa

People Know How to Love One Another

Everyday I Love You Less and Less

Parachute

Coming Home

Ruby

Modern Way

Hole in My Soul

I Predict a Riot

The Angry Mob

Pinball Wizard

Oh My God

Full list of Kaiser Chiefs UK tour dates