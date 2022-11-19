Katie Melua is hitting the road with her Love & Money tour and heading straight for Glasgow. Here’s everything you need to know

Katie Melua has announced her Love & Money Tour for 2023 which will see the singer-songwriter play 14 dates across the UK including a date for Glasgow fans. Melua will kick off her tour on Tuesday, May 2 2023 at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sea and will end it in Manchester.

The tour is in support of Melua’s latest album of the same name which is scheduled for release next spring, however, the elusive singer has yet to confirm the release date. During her show she will be performing her big hits such as Nine Million Bicycles and some of her new material, including songs from her last album Acoustic Album No.8 which was released in 2021.

So, how can you get tickets to the Royal Concert Hall show? Here’s everything you need to know about the Love & Money Tour…

When is Katie Melua coming to Glasgow?

Katie Melua is scheduled to play the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday, May 5 2023.

How to get tickets to see Katie Melua in Glasgow

Tickets will go on general sale on November 25 at 10am and can be purchased via the Live Nation website .

Live Nation will also host a presale event which is set to launch on November 24 at 10am. You can gain access by signing up to the website before the event.

Full list list of Katie Melua UK tour dates

Katie Melua will be touring the UK in May 2023, and will be coming to the following cites:

Tuesday, May 2 2023 - De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sea

Wednesday, May 3 2023 - Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth

Friday, May 5 2023 - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Saturday, May 6 2023 - Sage, Gateshead

Monday, May 8 2023 - Barbican, York

Tuesday, May 9 2023 - St Davids Hall, Cardiff

Thursday, May 11 2023 - Forum, Bath

Friday, May 12 2023 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sunday, May 14 2023 - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Monday, May 15 2023 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Tuesday, May 16 2023 - Royal Albert Hall, London

Thursday, May 18 2023 - G Live, Guildford

Friday, May 19 2023 - Corn Exchange,Cambridge

Saturday, May 20 2023 - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

