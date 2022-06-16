Kelvingrove Park hosting three-day music festival this weekend

A new three-day music festival in Kelvingrove Park starts tomorrow (Friday).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place over three days, from Friday, June 17, until Sunday, June 19, the first Dandelion Festival will take root at the heart of Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park.

Across the weekend the park will be transformed with live music, interactive walkabout theatre, science and creative activities for all the family, talks, participatory workshops and food, as part of a unique festival that dares to reimagine our relationship with food and the planet.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friday evening and Saturday will be devoted to live music from Scottish and international artists across three stages presented in partnership with Celtic Connections and Glasgow Life.

Most Popular

The festival will be held in Kelvingrove Park.

In Glasgow, the music line-up includes performances from Rura, Les Amazones d’Afrique, Newton Faulkner, Niteworks, This is the Kit, The Orchestral Qawwali Project with Abi Sampa, Admiral Fallow, Darlingside, Hannah Rarity, Jason Singh, National Youth Pipe Band, LYRE LYRE, Glasgow African Balafon Orchestra, Lisa Rigby, Baque Luar, Hen Hoose featuring Tamara Schlesinger, Emma Pollock, Elisabeth Elektra, Suse Bear, Pippa Murphy, Karine Polwart, Carla J Easton, Jayda, Amandah Wilkinson.

Sitting at the heart of the festival site will be the spectacular ‘Pavilion of Perpetual Light’, a striking 10-metre-tall art installation. The Pavilion is created from 60 miniature vertical farms - 1m x 1m growing cubes specially created for Dandelion, brought together to form a giant structure, with built-in stage, acting as a backdrop to performances.

The installation will host an abundance of plant life, tended to by ‘performer-technicians’ creating a spectacular focal point. The site will host a further two stages, including the circular ‘Orchard Stage’ presenting artists in the round, allowing people to gather 360 degrees around the stage to see bands in a close-up, intimate setting.

Alongside the live music, sits a creative programme of activities for all ages. Over the three days, scientists, activists, technologists and writers will come together with chefs, musicians, artists and performers to spark conversations around Dandelion’s core theme of how people can creatively engage with topics such as food poverty, climate action and sustainability.

A series of Dandelion ‘Potting Sheds’ dotted across the park will host artists, performers and community organisations, whilst Dandelion’s team of student horticulturalists will be on hand to answer questions about plants and growing. There is the chance to get up close and learn more about Dandelion’s growing cubes, whilst under 5s can discover the world of plants and nature in The Nursery.

On Friday daytime the Dandelion Festival will welcome local schools to take part in science activities, talks and creative workshops. The event will culminate on the Sunday with a mass free plant giveaway to inspire the public to grow at home and a special long table community meal share.