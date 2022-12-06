Emmy and Grammy-award nominated stand-up Kevin Hart will be heading out on a headline UK tour including a show at Glasgow OVO Hydro

Kevin Hart has announced his Reality Check UK tour for 2023 including a show at Glasgow OVO Hydro. The Emmy and Grammy-award nominated stand-up comedian will be stopping at London, Manchester and Birmingham before concluding the tour at Glasgow.

Kevin Darnell Hart is a comedian and actor from Philadelphia, USA. Aside from comedy, he is a two time New York Times Best-selling author and has appeared in over 11 movies that opened at number one at the Box office.

In 2020, he became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special which later earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kevin Hart’s show in Glasgow.

When and where is Kevin Hart playing in Glasgow?

Kevin Hart will be concluding his Reality Check tour on Saturday April 29 2023 with a show at Glasgow OVO Hydro.

How to get tickets for Kevin Hart in Glasgow

Presale tickets are available via the LiveNation website from 10am on Thursday, December 8. Tickets go on general sale Friday December 9 at 10am via the LiveNation website.

Kevin Hart full UK & Ireland tour dates

April 24 2023: Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

April 25 2023: Manchester, UK - AO Arena

April 27: London, UK - The O2

April 29 2023: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

