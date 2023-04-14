Glasgow Cathedral has been chosen along with dozens of other venues across the UK to screen the coronation of King Charles III in May - what you need to know

A special screening of King Charles III’s coronation will be held at Glasgow Cathedral. The historic location is one of 57 special venues chosen across the UK to screen the historical event. A special screening of the event will also be held in Edinburgh, though the location is yet to be determined.

Officials are set to spend more than £1 million to ensure thousands have the chance to gather together to watch the historic event, with screens to go up in all four nations of the UK.

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May. These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

In addition to the special screenings, It was also announced this week that a new immersive light and sound show displaying the Crown Jewels will tour the country as part of the celebrations. The tour will tell the story of the coronation to thousands of people across the UK.

‘Crown and Coronation’, produced by Historic Royal Palaces and Luxmuralis , will explore the history of coronations in an immersive visual and musical show which it is planning to project on some of the country’s most famous landmarks.

The programme will launch by being projected onto the Tower of London in the autumn before touring the length and breadth of the country, with more details on the show yet to be announced.

When is the coronation of King Charles III?

The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. They will be crowned in the same location as the late Queen 70 years ago.

Full list of UK venues that will screen the coronation of King Charles III

The following venues across the UK will screen the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

North West

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Parliament Square, Oldham

Eurovision Village on the Pier Head, Liverpool

North East

Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland City Centre

Washington Galleries, Sunderland

Hylton Castle, Sunderland

Backhouse Park, Sunderland

Rectory Park, Coalfields, Sunderland

Barnes Park - Sunderland

Times Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Darlington Market Square, Darlington

Yorkshire and Humber

City Hall, Hull

Trinity Market, Hull

City Park, Bradford

Piece Hall, Halifax

St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield

Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury

Millenium Square, Leeds

Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

Peace Gardens, Sheffield

The Glass Works, Barnsley

South West

Bristol Cathedral, Bristol

Bristol and Bath Science Park, South Gloucestershire

Lower Gardens, Bournemouth

Baiter Park, Poole

The Quomps, Christchurch

The Barbican, Plymouth

South East

Jubilee Square, Brighton

Holland Park, Kensington and Chelsea, London

Valence Park, Dagenham, London

Walpole Park, Ealing, London

East of England

The Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon

Peterborough Cathedral and Cathedral Gardens, Peterborough

Ely Cathedral, Ely

Midlands

Centenary Square, Birmingham

Broadgate, Coventry

Himley Hall, Dudley

Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell

The Core, Solihull

Derby Cathedral, Derby

Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent

Nottingham Castle, Nottingham

De Montfort University, Leicester

Wales

Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Roald Dahl Plass, Cardiff

Scotland

Edinburgh (location TBC)

Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow

Northern Ireland