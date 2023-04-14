A special screening of King Charles III’s coronation will be held at Glasgow Cathedral. The historic location is one of 57 special venues chosen across the UK to screen the historical event. A special screening of the event will also be held in Edinburgh, though the location is yet to be determined.
Officials are set to spend more than £1 million to ensure thousands have the chance to gather together to watch the historic event, with screens to go up in all four nations of the UK.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May. These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”
In addition to the special screenings, It was also announced this week that a new immersive light and sound show displaying the Crown Jewels will tour the country as part of the celebrations. The tour will tell the story of the coronation to thousands of people across the UK.
‘Crown and Coronation’, produced by Historic Royal Palaces and Luxmuralis, will explore the history of coronations in an immersive visual and musical show which it is planning to project on some of the country’s most famous landmarks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The programme will launch by being projected onto the Tower of London in the autumn before touring the length and breadth of the country, with more details on the show yet to be announced.
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. They will be crowned in the same location as the late Queen 70 years ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Full list of UK venues that will screen the coronation of King Charles III
The following venues across the UK will screen the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.
Advertisement
Advertisement
North West
- Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester
- Parliament Square, Oldham
- Eurovision Village on the Pier Head, Liverpool
North East
- Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland City Centre
- Washington Galleries, Sunderland
- Hylton Castle, Sunderland
- Backhouse Park, Sunderland
- Rectory Park, Coalfields, Sunderland
- Barnes Park - Sunderland
- Times Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- Alnwick Castle, Northumberland
- Darlington Market Square, Darlington
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yorkshire and Humber
- City Hall, Hull
- Trinity Market, Hull
- City Park, Bradford
- Piece Hall, Halifax
- St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield
- Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury
- Millenium Square, Leeds
- Pontefract Castle, Wakefield
- Peace Gardens, Sheffield
- The Glass Works, Barnsley
South West
- Bristol Cathedral, Bristol
- Bristol and Bath Science Park, South Gloucestershire
- Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
- Baiter Park, Poole
- The Quomps, Christchurch
- The Barbican, Plymouth
Advertisement
Advertisement
South East
- Jubilee Square, Brighton
- Holland Park, Kensington and Chelsea, London
- Valence Park, Dagenham, London
- Walpole Park, Ealing, London
East of England
- The Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon
- Peterborough Cathedral and Cathedral Gardens, Peterborough
- Ely Cathedral, Ely
Advertisement
Advertisement
Midlands
- Centenary Square, Birmingham
- Broadgate, Coventry
- Himley Hall, Dudley
- Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell
- The Core, Solihull
- Derby Cathedral, Derby
- Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent
- Nottingham Castle, Nottingham
- De Montfort University, Leicester
Wales
- Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
- Roald Dahl Plass, Cardiff
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scotland
- Edinburgh (location TBC)
- Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow
Northern Ireland
- Belfast City Hall, Belfast
- People’s Park, Ballymena
- Town Park, Larne
- Marine Gardens, Carrickfergus
- Market Square, Lisburn
- Bessbrook Town Hall, Bessbrook
- Antrim Castle Gardens, Antrim
- Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Newtownabbey
- Coleraine Town Hall, Coleraine