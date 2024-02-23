Kings of Leon announce UK tour - and they are heading this way!

Kings Of Leon

The tour will open in Leeds on June 20 before taking in Birmingham, Bristol, London (BST Hyde Park), Glasgow, Dublin and Nottingham and culminating in Manchester.

The multi-award winning, multi-platinum selling band, will also play Silverstone for the British F1 Grand Prix on July 4.

They had previously announced a headline performance at BST Hyde Park this summer.

Kings of Leon, who will be joined on selected dates by special guests, The Vaccines, will first release their highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, via Polydor Records, produced by Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine), Bon May 10.

HOW TO GET TICKETS:

Full tour dates are listed below and tickets are on general sale from 9am GMT on Friday, March 1.

For early access to selected dates - see below - fans can pre-order the album from the band’s store before 5pm on Tuesday, February 27.

For more information, visit - uk.kingsofleonshop.com

PRE-ORDER ALBUM: Can We Please Have Fun can be pr-ordered now at https://kingsofleon.lnk.to/CanWePleaseHaveFun_UK

The hard-charging lead single, accompanied by a high-flying music video, sets the pace for the rest of the album.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon - Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar) - has released eight albums and sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.

They have three Grammy Awards, three NME Awards, two BRIT Awards, and one Juno Award.

The band have toured the world, playing at stadiums, arenas and headlining major festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Reading and Leeds on three separate occasions.

Can We Please Have Fun, as its title suggests is a document of one of this era’s great rock and roll bands cutting loose, trying new things, and having fun.

Recorded at Dark Horse studio and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon, the album sees the band hark back to their gritty origins, while simultaneously finding new gears.

It’s the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations and the album the band says they’ve always wanted to make.

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb says.

Nathan adds: “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable."

The group is gearing up for a monumental year, and they’re ready to take the world by storm.

“When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other,” Caleb said.

“We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?”

Kings of Leon UK and Ireland tour dates 2024:

20th June - Leeds - First Direct Arena *^

22nd June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena *^

23rd June - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium*

30th June - London - Hyde Park BST ^

2nd July - Glasgow - OVO Hydro Arena *^

4th July - Silverstone - British F1 Grand Prix (Previously announced)

6th July - Dublin - Marley Park *

8th July - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena *^

10th July - Manchester - Co-op Live Arena *^

