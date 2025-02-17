Legendary musical fantasy film set for Glasgow Royal Concert Hall screening

A legendary musical fantasy film is coming to Glasgow, as it tours the UK for the first time ever.

Labyrinth starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, will be shown on screen and scored by a live band at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

Jim Henson’s masterpiece 1986 musical fantasy will tour the UK in concert for the first time ever - with Glasgow closing the tour. It comes after phenomenal demand for a previously announced London performance at Royal Festival Hall.

Audiences will experience the film during an epic evening as the movie is presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live band will perform in sync with Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment said: “I have always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones on this film, and bringing it to fans in a live concert screening experience is a dream come true. Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps.”

Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding for The Jim Henson Company added: “It’s always incredible when the amazing fans of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth come together to watch (and rewatch!) this beloved fantasy adventure. With ‘Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert,’ we are welcoming loyal and new fans to the world of the Goblin King and celebrating the incredible music of David Bowie and Trevor Jones in a whole new way. It is certain to be a ‘Magic Dance!’”

Labyrinth is the story of sixteen-year-old Sarah (Connelly) who must journey through a strange and dangerous maze to save her baby brother from the Goblin King (Bowie).

Tickets On Sale: 10am, Friday 21 February 2025.