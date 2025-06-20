It is almost time to get your first glimpse at the 2025 British and Irish Lions 🦁

The British and Irish Lions are heading to Australia this summer.

Four years after losing to South Africa - it is a chance at redemption.

But before jetting off - they will play a warm-up match in Dublin.

It is almost time for the British and Irish Lions to jet off down under for the latest tour. But first there is the small matter of a warm-up match against Argentina.

Los Pumas will be hoping to provide a stiff test at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight (June 20). It comes before the squad will travel to Australia for three test matches later in the summer.

But how can you watch the warm-up game and is it free to view? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Lions vs Argentina?

Maro Itoje will captain the Lions down under. | Getty Images

The first warm-up game of the tour - and the only one taking place in the northern hemisphere - is set to take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight (June 19). It is due to kick-off at 8pm.

It will be followed by further warm-up matches in Australia before the first of three test matches takes place on Saturday, July 19. Plenty can happen over the next month - and lots of places in the team are up-for-grabs.

How to watch the Lions vs Argentina?

For viewers in the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to the full Lions tour this summer. It includes of course the warm-up match at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

It will be live from 7pm - with kick-off taking place at 8pm, as previously mentioned. If you have a Now TV sports package, you will be able to watch the match via the app.

Which channel is the Lions vs Argentina on?

Sky Sports has confirmed that the warm-up match will get a prime spot on its Main Event/ HD channel. Coverage will be live from 7pm and through the rest of the evening.

Dan Biggar, Ronan O’Gara, Sam Warburton and Warren Gatland are set to be part of the broadcaster’s team for the 2025 tour.

Alex Payne returns to front the coverage, while Eleanor Roper will serve as roving reporter. Other guests providing insight include Will Greenwood, Kyle Sinckler, John Barclay, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Nolli Waterman and Sir Ian McGeechan.

