Live music events returning to Princes Square this weekend

Live music is returning to Princes Square this weekend.

Shine Youth Music Theatre will be performing a musical concert, Bring Me to Light, in the courtyard on Saturday at 2pm.

Shine Youth Music Theatre have not fully performed in Princes Square since the light switch-on in Christmas 2019, and they are excited to be performing in the square again.

Carluke-based Shine have been running for 19 years, having worked with over 1500 young people and having set up an art centre and studio for the young people in Lanarkshire. They will have 40 members, from across central Scotland, performing a selection of the best musical theatre songs to inspire and uplift guests.

Gordon Beck, Shine Youth Music Theatre, said: “We have been performing in Princes Square for many years and it’s one of the highlights in our calendar. We knew it was the perfect venue to present a concert of musical theatre songs to celebrate life and bring some much-needed light to us all.

“As we emerge out of the pandemic, Princes Square is a fabulous space to gather and be with friends and family and this free concert gives people a chance to mix and be with others whilst taking in the unique atmosphere.”