Lord of the Dance to celebrate 25th anniversary at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo

Lord of the Dance will celebrate its 25th anniversary at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo next month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Flatley’s iconic show is back celebrating its 25th anniversary tour at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on July 8-9.

Since its premiere, it has become the most successful touring productions in entertainment history, visiting over 1,000 venues worldwide and entertaining over 60 million people in 60 different countries across the world.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2022 brings new choreography and new music by composer Gerard Fahy along with cutting-edge technology, special effects and incredible lighting to dazzle audiences.

Most Popular

Lord of the Dance is coming to Glasgow.

This latest iteration combines the Lord Of the Dance we know and love rooted in tradition with all the excitement of new music and dance with 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers.