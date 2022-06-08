Lord of the Dance to celebrate 25th anniversary at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo

Michael Flatley’s iconic show is back celebrating its 25th anniversary tour at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on July 8-9.
Since its premiere, it has become the most successful touring productions in entertainment history, visiting over 1,000 venues worldwide and entertaining over 60 million people in 60 different countries across the world.
2022 brings new choreography and new music by composer Gerard Fahy along with cutting-edge technology, special effects and incredible lighting to dazzle audiences.
This latest iteration combines the Lord Of the Dance we know and love rooted in tradition with all the excitement of new music and dance with 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers.
