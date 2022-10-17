The former One Direction member has also released a new single from his latest album, Faith in the Future’.

Louis Tomlinson has announced an extensive UK tour throughout summer and autumn next year including a date in Glasgow. The former One Direction singer’s tour follows his solo studio album, ‘Faith in the Future’ that is set to be released on November 11, 2022.

Announcing the upcoming tour on Twitter , Louis Tomlinson said: “I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album. Looking forward to playing the new stuff live. Thank you as always for your unbelievable support. I know none of this would be possible without you all!”

After the popular boy band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Tomlinson launched his debut solo album, ‘Walls’, in January of 2020. The album was a tremendous success, selling 35,000 copies and topped the charts in several countries including Argentina, Portugal, Mexico, and Scotland.

Louis Tomlinson will take to the stage at Birmingham Resorts World Arena in November 2023.

The album also fared well in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, in addition to peaking at number nine on the US Billboard 200. Following popular demand, the singer has released the lead track from the new album, titled Out of My System, which was made available on all streaming platforms on Friday (October 15).

Here is everything you need to know about Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Faith in the Future’ tour that includes major cities in the UK and Ireland.

When is Louis Tomlinson coming to Glasgow?

Louis Tomlinson will bring his UK tour to Glasgow OVO Hydro on November 12, 2023.

How can I get tickets to Louis Tomlinson’s Glasgow show?

The OVO Presale tickets will be made available on Ticketmaster from 9am, Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, the general onsale will be available on Ticketmaster from 9am, Friday, October 21, 2022.

Full list of Louis Tomlinson UK tour dates

Friday, November 10, 2023: Sheffield - Utilita Arena

Saturday, November 11, 2023: Manchester - AO Arena

Sunday, November 12, 2023: Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Tuesday, November 14, 2023: Brighton - Brighton Centre

Wednesday, November 15, 2023: Cardiff - Cardiff International Arena

Friday, November 17, 2023: London - The O2 Arena

Saturday, November 18, 2023: Birmingham - Resorts World Arena