Love Actually in Concert will bring festive cheer to Glasgow this year, as a brand new UK tour is announced. The event has become an annual festive tradition for many, and the ultimate experience for Christmas lovers which has led to sold out audiences in previous years.
The concerts bring one of the greatest Christmas films to life, with a viewing of the full movie projected onto a vast screen accompanied by a full, live orchestra performing Craig Armstrong’s scores at each show. Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.
The 2023 tour will begin at Bath Forum, before heading across the country to Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and many more before a finale show just before Christmas at London’s Eventim Apollo.
So, when will tickets for Glasgow be on sale? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of UK tour dates.
When is Love Actually in Concert coming to Glasgow?
Love Actually in Concert is scheduled to take place at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on December 1, 2023. Doors are scheduled to open at 7:30pm.
How to get tickets for Love Actually in Concert
Tickets for the Glasgow show will be available via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday March, 17 at 10am.
Full Love Actually in Concert tour dates
Here’s the full list of 2023 Love Actually in Concert dates across the UK:
- November, 24 - Bath Forum
- November, 25 - Cardiff St David’s Hall
- November, 26 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- November, 27 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- December, 1 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- December, 3 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- December, 4 - Sheffield City Hall
- December, 5 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- December, 6 - York Barbican
- December, 7 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
- December, 8 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
- December, 9 - London Eventim Apollo
