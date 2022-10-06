The star-studded rom-com will be performed alongside a full orchestra at venues across the UK, including Glasgow.

Love Actually In Concert will bring festive magic to music venues across the UK, including Glasgow.

The event is fast becoming an annual festive tradition, and gives people the chance to see their favourite christmas rom-com on the big screen accompanied by an orchestra, which performs the soundtrack live.

The tour will return this year, kicking off at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall before calling at cities across the UK like Bath, Edinburgh and of course, Glasgow. The tour will conclude in Manchester on December, 14.

Most Popular

Throughout the whole of the screening a live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at these shows.

Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.

Advertisement

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate, yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time.

The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the most magical night? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Love Actually in Concert coming to Glasgow?

Love Actually in Concert will be coming to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall

on Sunday December, 4.

Advertisement

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30pm.

How to get Love Actually in Concert tickets

Tickets can be purchased for the show via Ticketmaster .

Tickets for the event are still available, and at the time of publishing prices started from £44.45.

These prices do not include any potential additional handling and delivery fees.

Advertisement

Full Love Actually in Concert UK tour dates

Fans will be pleased to know that the show will be travelling further a field across the whole of the UK:

Monday November 28 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tuesday November 29 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday December 1 - Cardiff St David’s Hall

Friday December 2 - Bath Forum

Sunday December 4 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday December 6 - Sheffield City Hall

Wednesday December 7 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Thursday December 8 - York Barbican

Saturday December 10 - London Eventim Apollo

Sunday December 11 - Hull Bonus Arena

Monday December 12 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday December 13 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday December 14 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall