Love Island couple Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde have shared their first kiss just three episodes into the new series.

Glasgow-born Ella Thomas has shared a passionate clinch with Love Island co-star Tyrique Hyde. The pair shared a loving kiss in the third episode of the ITV dating show, shortly after semi-professional football player Tyrique friend-zoned fellow contestant Jess Harding.

Throughout the episode, Tyrique pulled a number of girls for a chat, including current partner Ella. The conversation, where Tyrique told Ella that he had made his feelings clear to Jess, ended with a passionate kiss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Ella and Tyrique’s entrance into the Majorcan villa on Monday (June 5), the 23-year-old model revealed she had actually met Tyrique before. She initially confessed: “We met out in London.We’ll chat in a minute."

Most Popular

Ella and Tyrique shared a passionate kiss in the third episode of Love Island

She later told the girls: "I’ve met him before. basically... he’s good looking and he’s my type but I’ve already met him. Out in London, at a club. I was like, ‘If he hasn’t remembered, I’m offended. There’s no way.’"

The Glasgow native then called Tyrique out for not remembering her, before she explained she had blonde hair at the time. 24-year-old Tyrique insisted he did remember her, but that the meeting occurred a while back.