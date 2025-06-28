Love Island has confirmed its plans for the weekend 🌴

Love Island has finished another dramatic week.

There have been plenty of ups and downs in the villa once again.

But will the show be on over the weekend?

Love Island has confirmed its TV plans for the weekend. It comes after the end to another dramatic week in the villa.

The Mallorca sun is not the only thing hotting up - as the ITV2 show had plenty of dramatic twists and turns in store for the islanders once again. So much has happened, you probably could do with a night off!

But will Love Island be on TV this weekend - or does it take a break? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Love Island on TV on a Saturday night?

ITV2’s iconic reality show has returned to take over our summer once again. It is only a few weeks old and already full of drama - with twists and turns aplenty.

After all that you might be wondering if it is time for a little time away from the villa. ITV2 has confirmed that a new episode will not be airing tonight (June 28) and instead will mark the return of Unseen Bits.

Featuring plenty of unseen moments and exclusive content from the first week in Mallorca. The episode will start at 9pm and finish at 10.05pm.

If you are busy on Saturday nights, Unseen Bits will be available on demand via ITVX afterwards.

When is the next episode of Love Island on TV?

Maya Jama and co will be back with a brand new episode from the villa tomorrow (Sunday June 29). The show will then be airing all new episodes each night to Friday (July 4) - all on ITV2.

Love Island will start at 9pm on Sunday night - and throughout the rest of the week. The 12th series is due to last for around eight weeks with 58 episodes in total, based on past years.

Tomorrow’s episode will be followed by Love Island: Aftersun on ITV2, which will start at 10pm.

