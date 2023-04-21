Madness have announced they will be embarking on a huge UK tour in 2023. The C’est La Vie tour will see the band return to Scotland for not one, but two dates, including a night at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.
The six-piece band will kick off their 13-date tour in Autumn of 2023. The tour is scheduled to start at P&J Live in Aberdeen on November 30 and will conclude the run with a show in Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.
Formed in 1976, Madness were one of the most prominent acts to emerge from the two-tone ska revival. The group have had a groundbreaking 15 singles reach the UK top ten, including "One Step Beyond" and "Baggy Trousers".
So, how can you get tickets to Madness when they come to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Madness coming to Glasgow?
Madness are scheduled to play at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on December 1, 2023.
Presale for Madness ‘C’est La Vie’ tour
Pre-sale tickets to the C’est La Vie 2023 tour will go on sale at 9:30 am on Wednesday April 26. To register for pre-sale tickets, visit the Madness website where you will be prompted to register for early access at the bottom of the page.
How to get tickets for Madness’ ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
General on sale tickets for Madness’ ‘C’est La Vie’ tour will be available from 9:30am on Friday April 28 2023 via the SeeTickets website.
Madness full UK tour dates
- November, 30 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- December, 1 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- December, 2 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- December, 4 - Cardiff, International Arena
- December, 5 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- December, 7 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- December, 8 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- December, 9 - Manchester, AO Arena
- December, 11 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
- December, 12 - Bournemouth, International Centre
- December, 14 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- December, 15 - London, O2
- December, 16 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
