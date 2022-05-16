Mamma Mia! The smash hit musical with your favourite ABBA songs is back on tour.

Helen Anker (Tanya), Sara Poyzer (Donna), Nicky Swift (Rosie) in Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia! Is making its grand return to Glasgow.

The popular musical will be coming back to Glasgow for three weeks throughout May and June.

So when will the smash hit musical be coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including where you can get tickets.

When is Mamma Mia! Coming to Glasgow?

The Mamma Mia! Show will be running performances at King’s Theatre in Glasgow from Tuesday 24 May to Saturday 11 June 2022.

Shows will run on the following days and times:

7:30pm from Monday to Saturday

2:30pm Thursday and Saturday

7:30pm Thursday and Saturday

2:30pm Wednesday 1 June

Can I still get tickets?

Yes tickets are still available, however, there is limited availability for a number of the shows so fans will want to act quick.

Tickets are available on ATG tickets . Prices start as low as £13.00 per person. This price does not include the transaction fee of £2.85.

Where else in the UK is Mamma Mia! Showing?

The show has been touring all over the country after announcing that it would reopen in November 2021 for the following year.

The show’s first stop was the Theatre Royal in Plymouth where they performed from 18 January to 5 February.

The show will be playing the following dates and venues for the rest of the year and next:

17 - 21 May - Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent

24 May - 11 June - King’s Theatre, Glasgow

14 June - 2 July - Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol

5 - 16 July - Sunderland Empire, Sunderland

20 - 30 July - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

2 - 6 August - Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

16 - 27 August - Brighton Centre, Bright

30 August - 10 September - The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

12 - 24 September - Curve Theatre, Leicester

27 September - 1 October - Venue Cymru, Llandudno

4 - 22 October - Theatre Royal, Norwich

25 October - 5 November - Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

8 - 26 November - Grand Opera House, Belfast

6 - 31 December - New Theatre, Oxford

2023 dates:

17 - 28 January - Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

31 January - 11 February - Opera House, Manchester

14 February - 4 March - New Theatre, Cardiff

21 March - 1 April - Opera House, Blackpool

4 - 15 April - Leeds Grand Theatre, Leeds

How long is the show?

The show has a total run time of two hours and 35 minutes.

What is Mamma Mia?

Jena Pandya (Sophie) and the cast of MAMMA MIA!

Mamma Mia! Is a musical written by Catherine Johnson based on the songs of ABBA. The musical is composed by ABBA legend’s themselves Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

The title of the musical is taken from ABBA’s 1975 chart topping hit Mamma Mia.

The musical debuted in 1999, and since then over 65 million people have seen the show and it has grossed over $4 billion dollars worldwide.

The musical includes the hit ABBA songs such as Super Trouper, Lay All Your Love on Me, Dancing Queen, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me, Thank You for the Music, Money, Money, Money, The Winner Takes It All, Voulez-Vous, SOS and Mamma Mia.

In 2008, a film adaptation of the same name was released and became a huge success. The film starred Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård and Julie Walters.

As of 2020 the show’s London West End production is the sixth longest running show in West End history.