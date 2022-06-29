Mardi Gla 2022: date of march, route map and how to sign up

Thousands of people are expected hit the streets of Glasgow next month for the annual Mardi Gla march.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The procession - which was the largest in the UK in 2021, according to the organisers - returns to Glasgow soon.

It is expected that around 4000 people will turn out to show their support to all things LGBT+.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last weekend, an estimated 12,000 people took part in the Pride Glasgow march - despite a similar event going ahead in Edinburgh and rail strikes making it more difficult for people to attend.

Most Popular

The parade went from Festival Park to George Square.

When is Mardi Gla 2022?

The annual parade returns on Saturday, July 16.

According to the Glasgow council website, it begins at noon.

What is the route?

The Glasgow City Council processions website states that those taking part will meet at Glasgow Green.

The proposed route is: Saltmarket, Clyde St, Broomielaw, Oswald St, Argyle St, Queen St, Ingram St, South Frederick St, George Sq. (s), St Vincent St, Hope St, West George St, Nelson Mandela Place, West George St, and then George Square.

However, the route is subject to change and could be redirected by Police Scotland or the council.

The final route will be confirmed ahead of the procession.

How do I sign up?

If you are just heading along to join in the procession, you don’t need to sign up to take part.

The only groups who do need to sign up are those who are carrying placards and/or banners, groups with more than nine people, vehicles and/or floats, and commercial organisations.

To sign up, visit the Mardi Gla website.