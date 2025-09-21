Married at First Sight UK 2025 cast: who are the brides and grooms? Full list

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 07:30 BST

Married at First Sight is about to return for another season on E4 👰

Married at First Sight UK is back and bigger than ever. The brand new series is about to debut on E4.

The most talked about dating experiment is about to introduce audiences to an all new group of brides and grooms. As the vows draw E4 has lifted the veil to reveal the new brave new singles ready to say ‘I do’ and take that bold first step on the path to their happily ever after.

Bursting with butterflies, the new brides and new grooms will first meet at the altar to make their vows in stunning wedding ceremonies. They’ll take of leap of faith to find love as they jet off on luxury honeymoons and start a bold new chapter in their lives.

They’ll move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where every couple will lift the lid on how they really feel in their relationship. Meet all of the participants and find out what they are looking for.

Married at First Sight UK will start on E4 tonight (September 21). It is due to begin at 9pm and will also be available on demand via Channel 4’s catch up service.

The Married at First Sight UK experts for 2025. (L-R): Melanie Schilling, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas

1. The experts

The Married at First Sight UK experts for 2025. (L-R): Melanie Schilling, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Operations Manager Anita is a proud mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids. Divorced and ready to find her match, Anita is looking for a man who is just as adventurous as her, with a zest for life. She hopes the experts will find her a daring silver fox!

2. Anita - 54, Durham

Operations Manager Anita is a proud mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids. Divorced and ready to find her match, Anita is looking for a man who is just as adventurous as her, with a zest for life. She hopes the experts will find her a daring silver fox! | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Midwife in mental health services Grace prides herself on being able to make jokes on just about anything and believes that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour. She is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour.

3. Grace - 31, Norwich

Midwife in mental health services Grace prides herself on being able to make jokes on just about anything and believes that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour. She is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Born in South Africa, professional dancer Julia-Ruth has also lived in New Zealand and the UK. She had a testing upbringing that saw her being adopted at 16 years old by her sister, who did everything for her and supported her whilst growing up. After a couple of rocky relationships, she is back and now ready for the experts to help her find someone down to earth, ambitious and importantly empathetic.

4. Julia-Ruth - 29, New Zealand

Born in South Africa, professional dancer Julia-Ruth has also lived in New Zealand and the UK. She had a testing upbringing that saw her being adopted at 16 years old by her sister, who did everything for her and supported her whilst growing up. After a couple of rocky relationships, she is back and now ready for the experts to help her find someone down to earth, ambitious and importantly empathetic. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

