Married at First Sight UK is back and bigger than ever. The brand new series is about to debut on E4.

The most talked about dating experiment is about to introduce audiences to an all new group of brides and grooms. As the vows draw E4 has lifted the veil to reveal the new brave new singles ready to say ‘I do’ and take that bold first step on the path to their happily ever after.

Bursting with butterflies, the new brides and new grooms will first meet at the altar to make their vows in stunning wedding ceremonies. They’ll take of leap of faith to find love as they jet off on luxury honeymoons and start a bold new chapter in their lives.

They’ll move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where every couple will lift the lid on how they really feel in their relationship. Meet all of the participants and find out what they are looking for.

Married at First Sight UK will start on E4 tonight (September 21). It is due to begin at 9pm and will also be available on demand via Channel 4’s catch up service.

1 . The experts The Married at First Sight UK experts for 2025. (L-R): Melanie Schilling, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

2 . Anita - 54, Durham Operations Manager Anita is a proud mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids. Divorced and ready to find her match, Anita is looking for a man who is just as adventurous as her, with a zest for life. She hopes the experts will find her a daring silver fox! | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

3 . Grace - 31, Norwich Midwife in mental health services Grace prides herself on being able to make jokes on just about anything and believes that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour. She is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4