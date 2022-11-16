M&D’s announce Christmas entertainment line-up - with ice skating and circus

There’s a lot to enjoy this Christmas.

M&D’s Destination Christmas is set to launch on Saturday, November 26 - and there’s lots to enjoy.

Santa’s Magical Circus will make a return to the Big Top with a brand new story. The 45-minute show features an evil magician who has used his magic to steal all the children’s presents. Join the Christmas Elves at Santa’s Circus Factory and enjoy an adventure of flying trapeze, acrobats and aerial performances to help find the presents.

Also returning is M&D’s On Ice, where visitors can skate under the stars before enjoying festive food and drink in the Bavarian Bar.

Most Popular

There will be a Christmas circus.

Believe in Santa is another magical feast for all the family. It includes festive story telling where visitors will meet Holly and Chris, at number 25 Evergreen Drive, who have lost their seasonal spirit. The experience also includes a visit to Santa in his extravagant Grotto which features more than 20 different spectacular festive scenes and every child receives a gift from Santa. There’s also an opportunity to enjoy a ride on an indoor Italian Carousel and adults can enjoy a tea or coffee and a Christmas treat.

Sparkle the Elf will also be on hand to welcome everyone all aboard Santa’s Magical Land Train and a ticket includes hot chocolate and marshmallows to toast. A number of festive rides will also be open in the Theme Park.

Advertisement

Jensen Taylor Connelly said: “Christmas is truly a magical time at M&D’s but we appreciate that this year is going to be tough for many families. We’ve tried to offer a wide range of entertainment at affordable prices to ensure the spirit of Christmas can be enjoyed by all.”

Dedicated ASN sessions will be held on selected dates and times for both Santa’s Magical Circus and M&D’s on Ice. On Christmas Eve in the special soft play area, children can enjoy a Christmas Party from 9.30am until 11.30am.

Families looking to create a special festive memory can also enjoy an exclusive overnight stay at the onsite Alona Hotel which includes four tickets to Santa’s Magical Circus, M&D’s on Ice, Hot Chocolate and Churros.