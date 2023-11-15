Meet the DJs brining back the Sunday night party at La Cheetah

“Glasgow definitely has something and for the size of the city there’s a tremendous amount of nightlife, it’s really ingrained in the culture here, the people like to go out and dance and let off steam that way.”

Dance music lovers are invited the keep the party going on Sundays as local DJs OOFT! and David Barbarossa re-establish the end of the week soirée at La Cheetah. Every week the duo will be combining their extensive record collections, playing disco, boogie and house, while inviting esteemed guests to collaborate.

Speaking on the event, OOFT! said “We were thinking about the fact that there hasn’t been a real, regular Sunday party in Glasgow for a number of years.

“I think we’ve got quite a good dynamic between us for a Sunday night, we’re quite a good vibe for a Sunday - nothing too mental in terms of bpms or crazy techno. We’ve got a lot of nice disco and boogie, kind of deep house records that sound really nice on this sound system.”

David said: “I think it’s more about that kind of vibe than the pounders. It’s about the atmosphere, there have been no taps aff so far at least at KEEP ON. It’s more about a party and being social, it’s been that from the start.”

OOFT! said: “It’s a bit more of a free and easy party.”

David said: “The thing about Glasgow - it’s kind of known as a house and techno city, probably house even more than techno, but I also think in terms of capita there’s more disco-heads than anywhere else I’ve been.”

OOFT! said: “Glasgow definitely has something and for the size of the city there’s a tremendous amount of nightlife, it’s really ingrained in the culture here, the people like to go out and dance and let off steam that way. I mean any kind of comparable city of 600,000 people won’t have the amount of options that we have so we’re actually really lucky with that.

“There’s a lot of talent in the city but it’s still small enough that you kind of know everybody even if you’re not exactly into the same music. There’s a lot of cross-pollination with that and meeting people generally.”