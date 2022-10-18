Michael Buble Glasgow 2023: how to get tickets for OVO Hydro gig, presale details, and full UK tour dates
Michael Buble is coming to town! The singer will make his return to the UK in a nationwide tour, including a Glasgow date.
Canadian singer Michael Buble has announced his return to the UK with an exciting arena tour. The ‘Higher’ tour is ongoing across the US and Canada in support of his most recent eleventh studio album of the same name.
This will be Buble’s first tour in the UK in four years and he is set to perform his most-loved hits and the greatest tracks from his career, alongside songs from his chart topping album ‘Higher’ released this year.
The multi-Grammy winning showman will visit Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle and Nottingham, before coming to a show-stopping close at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.
So, when is Michael Buble coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.
When is Michael Buble coming to Glasgow?
Michael Buble is scheduled to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena on April 29, 2023.
Will there be a presale event?
OVO will be running a presale event from Wednesday October 19. The event will start at 9am.
O2 customers will have access to the O2 Priority presale event that will begin on Wednesday October 19, at 9am and run until 8:30am on Friday October 21.
Live Nation will be hosting a presale event that is set to start on October 13 at 10am. You can register for special access on the Live Nation website.
When can I get tickets?
General sale for tickets starts on Friday October 21, at 9am. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.
What will the setlist be?
While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fmdid release a setlist Michael Buble played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.
Michael Buble played the following setlist on October 12, 2022:
- Feeling Good
- Haven’t Met You Yet
- L O V E
- Such a Night
- Sway
- When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)
- Home
- Everything
- Higher
- To Love Somebody
- Hold On
- Smile
- I’ll Never Not Love You
- Fever
- One Night
- All Shook Up
- Can’t Help Falling in Love
- You’re the First, the Last, My Everything
- It’s Beautiful Day
- Bring It On Home to Me
Encore:
- How Sweet it Is
- Cry Me a River
- Always on My Mind
Full list of Michael Buble ‘Higher’ UK tour dates
- Sunday, March 26, 2023: London - The O2 Arena
- Friday, April 21, 2023: Manchester - AO Arena
- Monday, April 24, 2023: Leeds - First Direct Arena
- Thursday, April 27, 2023: Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- Saturday, April 29, 2023: Aberdeen - P&J Live
- Monday, May 1, 2023: Newcastle - Utilita Arena
- Thursday, May 4, 2023: Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
- Friday, May 5, 2023: Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
- Sunday, May 7, 2023: Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
- Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
