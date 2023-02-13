Comedian Michael McIntye has announced a brand new UK tour which will see him play dates all the way up until June 2024. The 20-date tour will include his grand return to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in 2024.
The tour is scheduled to kick off this year with his first show in Bristol on September 6, 2023. The Macnificent tour will then visit towns and cities across the UK until June 2024. Michael McIntyre will then take his tour to Europe and North America.
Aside from being world-renowned for his comedy performances, Michael is the host of two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America. His previous tours have sold more than four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world.
Tickets for McIntyre’s tour are expected to sell fast as they did in 2012 when his UK tour was watched by 700,000 people and he became the biggest-grossing comedian in the world. So, when will fans in Glasgow get to see Michael McIntyre live? Here’s everything you need to know including when you can get tickets.
When is Michael McIntyre playing Glasgow?
Michael McIntyre is scheduled to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on May 18, 2024.
How to get tickets
Tickets to the Glasgow show go on general sale on Friday February 17. These can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
Full list of Michael McIntrye UK tour dates 2023-24
2023
- September 6, 7, 8 - Bristol, Hippodrome
- October 12, 13, 14 - Bournemouth, International Centre
- October 27, 28, 29 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
- November 3, 4 - Dublin, 3Arena
- November 25 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- December 1 - Swansea, Swansea Arena
- December 2, 3 - Cardiff, International Arena
2024
- February 23, 24 - Plymouth, Pavilions
- March 8, 9 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- March 16 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- March 22, 23 - Manchester - AO Arena
- April 5, 6, 12, 13 - London, The O2
- April 20 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- April 26 - Hull, Hull Arena
- April 27 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- May 10, 11 - London, OVO Arena Wembley
- May 16 - Aberdeen, P&J Arena
- May 18 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- May 24, 25 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- June 1 - Belfast, SSE Arena
