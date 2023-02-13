Michael McIntyre has announced return to Glasgow with new Macnificent tour for 2023/24

Comedian Michael McIntye has announced a brand new UK tour which will see him play dates all the way up until June 2024. The 20-date tour will include his grand return to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in 2024.

The tour is scheduled to kick off this year with his first show in Bristol on September 6, 2023. The Macnificent tour will then visit towns and cities across the UK until June 2024. Michael McIntyre will then take his tour to Europe and North America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from being world-renowned for his comedy performances, Michael is the host of two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America. His previous tours have sold more than four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world.

Most Popular

Tickets for McIntyre’s tour are expected to sell fast as they did in 2012 when his UK tour was watched by 700,000 people and he became the biggest-grossing comedian in the world. So, when will fans in Glasgow get to see Michael McIntyre live? Here’s everything you need to know including when you can get tickets.

When is Michael McIntyre playing Glasgow?

Michael McIntyre is scheduled to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on May 18, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to get tickets

Tickets to the Glasgow show go on general sale on Friday February 17. These can be purchased through Ticketmaster .

Michael McIntyre is set to play a show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena as part of his newly-announced MACNIFICENT! world tour.

Full list of Michael McIntrye UK tour dates 2023-24

Advertisement

Advertisement

2023

September 6, 7, 8 - Bristol, Hippodrome

October 12, 13, 14 - Bournemouth, International Centre

October 27, 28, 29 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

November 3, 4 - Dublin, 3Arena

November 25 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 1 - Swansea, Swansea Arena

December 2, 3 - Cardiff, International Arena

2024

February 23, 24 - Plymouth, Pavilions

March 8, 9 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

March 16 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

March 22, 23 - Manchester - AO Arena

April 5, 6, 12, 13 - London, The O2

April 20 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

April 26 - Hull, Hull Arena

April 27 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

May 10, 11 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

May 16 - Aberdeen, P&J Arena

May 18 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

May 24, 25 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

June 1 - Belfast, SSE Arena

Advertisement

Advertisement