Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes exhibition coming to Glasgow

A unique exhibition showcasing Michelangelo’s famous Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes is coming to a Glasgow shopping centre.

This unique exhibition showcases Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size. Guests will learn all that there is to know about Michelangelo’s life through this exhibit.

In collaboration with LA-based exhibition production company Special Entertainment Events, Inc. (SEE), and entertainment discovery platform Fever, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is now launching in Glasgow at Braehead Shopping Centre.

This exhibition has wowed visitors in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Birmingham, Manchester, Madrid and London and will now launch in Glasgow. This exhibit will be coming to Glasgow, from June 21 to August 14.

The exhibition is being held at the Braehead Shopping Centre.

The traveling exhibit brings a totally new perspective to the work, while doing so at eye level. One of the most stunning recreations in the collection is The Last Judgment as the grand finale.

With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every colour of the artist’s 34 frescoes.

Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience.