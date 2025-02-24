00s indie band announce 20th anniversary show in Glasgow

A 00s rock band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a special show in Glasgow.

The Magic Numbers have announced a special show celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album at SWG3 in Glasgow on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

It joins the previously announced show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Saturday, 13 December 2025.

The shows will see the band perform the album in full, alongside further fan favourites.

On the show, the band said: “In 2025 our band will be celebrating 20 years. All those years gone by and wow it’s been one hell of a ride! We’re excited about next year as we’ll have new music to share with you, and lots of opportunities for us to celebrate together.

“We will share songs old and new, plus a few surprises - it will be a memorable night you won’t want to miss!

“Big love, The Magic Numbers xxxx”

The announcement comes off the back of their 2024 sold out UK tour.

Released in 2005, The Magic Numbers was an immediate success, earning widespread praise for its blend of indie pop and folk. Featuring Top 20 hit singles ‘Forever Lost’ and ‘Love Me Like You’, the album earned the band a Mercury Prize nomination, drawing critical acclaim as well as commercial chart success as it entered the UK Album Chart at No.7 and went on to achieve 2x platinum status.

Formed in London in 2002, The Magic Numbers are a uniquely set up band of two sets of brother and sister – Romeo and Michele Stodart and Angela and Sean Gannon.

They started playing shows through London honing their sound and along the way picking up a who’s who of fans including the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Travis, Ed Harcourt and Noel Gallagher.

Following two initially released singles, they went on to sell out three nights at the legendary Borderline, before going on to play a sold-out show to a crowd of over 2,000 at The Forum in Kentish Town – an incredible feat considering their debut album was still not released.