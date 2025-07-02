Celebrities in Glasgow: 12 famous musicians spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025

2 . Sharleen Spiteri

Sharleen Spiteri was recognised with an honorary degree by the University of Glasgow in June. Speaking about the degree, she said: “I keep feeling that at some point they’re going to rumble me and say, oh, God, we’ve got the wrong person. It’s not you. You’re not allowed in here. For me, receiving it here at Glasgow University, I grew up in Finnieston on Minerva Street and so this is my stomping ground." | Photographic Unit University of Glasgow