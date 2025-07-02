Celebrities in Glasgow: 12 famous musicians spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that huge names from the world of television and film have been spotted all over the place in 2025.
The city has recently hosted huge gigs at Bellahouston Park with TRNSMT festival also about to descend upon Glasgow in just over a weeks time.
Here are some of the famous musicians who have been out and about in Glasgow this year.
1. Lewis Capaldi
After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. | West Side Tavern
2. Sharleen Spiteri
Sharleen Spiteri was recognised with an honorary degree by the University of Glasgow in June. Speaking about the degree, she said: “I keep feeling that at some point they’re going to rumble me and say, oh, God, we’ve got the wrong person. It’s not you. You’re not allowed in here. For me, receiving it here at Glasgow University, I grew up in Finnieston on Minerva Street and so this is my stomping ground." | Photographic Unit University of Glasgow
3. Gary Barlow
Take That star Gary Barlow enjoyed dinner in the private dining room at The Bothy in May. | The Bothy
4. Paolo Nutini
Scottish star Paolo Nutini was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s Southside over the weekend as he headed to a popular restaurant on Pollokshaws Road. The Paisley-born singer was pictured with staff after enjoying a Sunday roast at The McMillan in Shawlands. | The McMillan
