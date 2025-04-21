Gigs of Glasgow: 12 gigs you need to catch this May in Glasgow - including John Legend and Tyler, the Creator

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 21:41 BST

A look at some of the best acts you can catch across Glasgow in May

May will be yet another bumper month of music for Glasgow - including a celebration of the city’s anniversary.

You can catch an EGOT winner, one of Britain’s most-loved pop stars and a hip hop artist that has drawn critical acclaim from across the musical spectrum.

Take a look at what’s coming up in Glasgow in May.

Fresh from his nationwide tour as a special guest to Take That last year, Olly Murs will embark on a massive UK arena tour this spring. He will be at the OVO Hydro on Friday, May 2.

1. Olly Murs

Fresh from his nationwide tour as a special guest to Take That last year, Olly Murs will embark on a massive UK arena tour this spring. He will be at the OVO Hydro on Friday, May 2. Photo: Olly Murs/PRESS

Best known for songs such as Heathens and Stressed Out, musical duo Twenty One Pilots will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday, May 5 as part of their Clancy World Tour.

2. Twenty One Pilots

Best known for songs such as Heathens and Stressed Out, musical duo Twenty One Pilots will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday, May 5 as part of their Clancy World Tour. | Getty Images for MTV

Huge demand for his Scottish shows saw David Gray add an additional date to his Past & Present Tour, the British Babylon and Sail Away singer will perform at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

3. David Gray

Huge demand for his Scottish shows saw David Gray add an additional date to his Past & Present Tour, the British Babylon and Sail Away singer will perform at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. | Getty Images

Razorlight were one of the 00s biggest indie acts. They'll be at SWG3 on Wednesday, 7 May.

4. Razorlight

Razorlight were one of the 00s biggest indie acts. They'll be at SWG3 on Wednesday, 7 May. Photo: Charles Henri Belleville

