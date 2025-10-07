Fran Healy's Glasgow: 12 locations that inspired Fran Healy's career as lead singer of Travis

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:33 BST

Travis frontman Fran Healy still has a great affection for Glasgow with many locations in the city still holding a special in his heart.

Fran Healy moved to Glasgow as a child from Stafford and grew up in the city. He lived in Hamiltonhill and the Wyndford before attending Holyrood Secondary School in the Southside, where he made his first stage appearance.

Healy later enrolled at the Glasgow School of Art after secondary school, where he met the other members of Travis—except for drummer Neil Primrose. The band rose to international fame during the nineties following the release of their second album, The Man Who, and their standout performance at Glastonbury Festival.

Here are 12 spots in Glasgow that inspired Fran Healy’s musical career as the lead singer of Travis.

Fran Healy explained that the song "All Of The Places" which featured on Travis' Everything At Once album was inspired by where he grew up in Hamiltonhill where all his family came from. Here he is pictured outside 237 Killearn Street.

1. Hamiltonhill

Fran Healy explained that the song "All Of The Places" which featured on Travis' Everything At Once album was inspired by where he grew up in Hamiltonhill where all his family came from. Here he is pictured outside 237 Killearn Street. | BBC

Taking to social media in 2023, Fran Healy shared this image of him saying: "I found a picture from 1977 when I was 3, of me and friends, and located the exact place it was taken on google street view. All the buildings are still there, the wall is still there and 3 wee ghosts are still sitting there 46 years away, eating crisps and squinting in the sun."

2. Glenfinnan Road

Taking to social media in 2023, Fran Healy shared this image of him saying: "I found a picture from 1977 when I was 3, of me and friends, and located the exact place it was taken on google street view. All the buildings are still there, the wall is still there and 3 wee ghosts are still sitting there 46 years away, eating crisps and squinting in the sun." | Fran Healy

“Holyrood Secondary School, where I first got on stage and sung my first song, which was about the headmaster.”

3. Holyrood Secondary School

“Holyrood Secondary School, where I first got on stage and sung my first song, which was about the headmaster.” | Holyrood Secondary School

“140 King's Park Road, up on the third landing. I would go out and make demos, and use the reverb in the close. I would set my four-track up, with a microphone, put another microphone up on the next landing. I recorded More Than Us, As You Are and Good Feeling there. That’s where I lived with my mum, when we got our publishing deal."

4. King's Park Road

“140 King's Park Road, up on the third landing. I would go out and make demos, and use the reverb in the close. I would set my four-track up, with a microphone, put another microphone up on the next landing. I recorded More Than Us, As You Are and Good Feeling there. That’s where I lived with my mum, when we got our publishing deal." | Google Maps

