Since first opening their doors back in September 2015, Saint Luke’s on Bain Street in Glasgow’s East End has become one of the city’s most loved music venues.
St. Luke’s has a certain cache, it means something to the Glasgow music community and it has become poster boy for regeneration in the area. If you go here for a gig, you’ll see a certain side of it – the sound is excellent, the setting is exceptional. The building adds a sense of occasion.
Here are 12 of the best bands and musicians who have performed at Saint Luke’s over the past 10 years.
1. Damon Albarn
Damon Albarn performed two outstanding sets at Saint Luke's back in December 2021 on his 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' tour. | Damon Albarn
2. Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi played a significant headline set in front of a sold out crowd at Saint Luke's back in September 2017 after the release of the single 'Bruises'. | Getty Images
3. Texas
Texas played a terrific set at Saint Luke's back in August 2021 on their 'Southside + Hi' tour as part of BBC Radio 2 Live 2021. They have since returned to the East End venue after the release of their Very Best. | Assai Records
4. The Jesus and Mary Chain
The Jesus and Mary Chain sold out Saint Luke's within one minute when they announced an intimate warmup show at Saint Luke's in 2024. Photo: Supplied