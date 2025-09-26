Since first opening their doors back in September 2015, Saint Luke’s on Bain Street in Glasgow’s East End has become one of the city’s most loved music venues.

St. Luke’s has a certain cache, it means something to the Glasgow music community and it has become poster boy for regeneration in the area. If you go here for a gig, you’ll see a certain side of it – the sound is excellent, the setting is exceptional. The building adds a sense of occasion.