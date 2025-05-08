1995 was an amazing year to be a Glaswegian - there was so much to do and see in the city - it felt like Glasgow never slept. Nightlife was booming and bands were breaking out of the city and into the charts.
Now 30 years later we wanted to look back at the year in focus through the gigs the gigs that were taking place at The Garage, SECC and Barrowland Ballroom.
Here are 13 of the best bands and musicians who performed in Glasgow in 1995.
1. Prince, The Garage
One of the most memorable gigs at The Garage occurred on 15 March 1995 when Prince headed to Sauchiehall Street after playing at the SECC on his 'The Ultimate Live Experience' tour. He played ten songs on the night which included "Race", "Funky Design" and "The Ride". | Getty Images
2. David Bowie, SECC
David Bowie made his first return to Glasgow in four years when he performed at the SECC on his Outside tour in 1995. He was supposed to be supported by Morrissey who had to call off sick. | Getty Images
3. Bon Jovi, Tower Records
Tower Records was once one of Glasgow’s favourite record stores which closed its doors in 2002. It was also the site of an impromptu gig from Bon Jovi at the window back in 1995. | Media Scotland
4. Mogwai, 13th Note
Mogwai played their first gig at the 13th Note on Glassford Street in 1995, and the band were booked by Alex Kapranos who later went on to have fame with Franz Ferdinand. | Contributed
