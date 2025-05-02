TRNSMT first took place at Glasgow Green back in July 2017 after it was announced that T in the Park would not take place that year.

A 120,000 people attended the festival for the first time eight years ago with the original headliners being Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro. It has since continued to showcase young Scottish talent and will be headlined by 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol.

Many musical memories have been made over the years, with this being some of the best bands and musicians who have played the festival.

1 . Arctic Monkeys (2018) Arctic Monkeys headlined the main stage on day three of TRNSMT 2018 at Glasgow Green a couple of months after the release of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Lewis Capaldi (2019) Lewis Capaldi headlined a sold out final day at TRNSMT in 2019 before George Ezra took to the stage. He was made one of the main headliners the following year. | Getty Images

3 . Gerry Cinnamon (2018) After appearing on the King Tuts Stage in 2017, the following year was a real breakthrough for Gerry Cinnamon when he performed on the main stage at TRNSMT before Wolf Alice, Courteeners and Liam Gallagher. | BBC