Everyone has their favourite Glasgow album, but we wanted to put together a definitive list of albums that explain the city’s music scene.
Here are 16 Glasgow albums you should play to your children to explain the city’s music scene.
1. A Walk Across The Rooftops - The Blue Nile
A Walk Across The Rooftops was the debut album from The Blue Nile and has aged like a fine wine. ‘Tinseltown In The Rain’ perfectly encapsulates Glasgow. | Supplied
2. New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84) - Simple Minds
This album was a real turning point for Simple Minds as they gained commercial success across the UK and Europe and was the most popular album with our readers. It includes hits such as "Someone Somewhere in Summertime’", "Promised You a Miracle" and "Glittering Prize". | Contributed
3. Raintown - Deacon Blue
Featuring an image of the West End from Oscar Marzaroli as the album cover, Raintown is very much an album about Glasgow and arguably Deacon Blue’s finest piece of work. The title track was inspired by Ricky Ross’ walks to work at St Columba’s school in Maryhill. | Contributed
4. The Man Who - Travis
The release of ‘The Man Who’ saw a change in the musical direction of Travis. It includes the number one hit ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ It has sold 3.5 million albums worldwide and remains one of the best British albums of the past 30 years. | Supplied