2 . Oasis

Three bands were meant to play the end of Mayfest at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in 1993 - Boyfriend, 18 Wheeler, and Sister Lovers. Oasis were not added to the line-up by the promoter but demanded to be added to the bill. On the night they performed four songs to a small crowd which included Alan McGee who would go on to sign them to Creation Records. | Getty Images