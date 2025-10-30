The Barrowland Ballroom is one of the most recognisable and renowned music venues in the world.

Time Out recognised the Barrowland Ballroom as the best music venue in the UK, as chosen by British artists that have played there in 2024 which got us thinking that we should look at some of the memorable gigs which have taken place at the East End venue.

Although not included in the list, The Rolling Stones were one of the first bands to play at the venue in the sixties when it was still a dance hall and has Mick Jagger still has fond memories of performing at the Barrowland.

It’s a unique special venue in the city that has so much heritage around it which people absolutely adore. The flashing neon-lights at the front have also become an instantly recognisable part of Glasgow life.

Here are 16 of the best bands and musicians to have performed at the Barrowlands since 1983.

1 . David Bowie David Bowie performed at Glasgow’s Barrowlands in July 1997 and was said to have had a great affinity with the place. | Getty Images

2 . Simple Minds Simple Minds gave the Barrowlands a new lease of life after they recorded the video for their single Waterfront at the venue in 1983. | Supplied

3 . Oasis Although Oasis played the Barrowland Ballroom when they were starting out in the early nineties, the band returned to the venue in Glasgow's East End on their 10 Years Of Noise And Confusion tour in October 2001 which was filmed. | Sky