Gigs of Glasgow: 17 bands and musicians who played live at the Queen Margaret Union

Here are some of the legendary bands and musicians who took to the stage at the Queen Margaret Union

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT

The Queen Margaret Unions remains a popular venue in Glasgow till this very day, with many legendary performers having played on the stage in Glasgow's West End.

It was founded in 1890 by students of the Queen Margaret College and operated in the basement rooms of the college until 1906. It wouldn't be until six years later that a house at Buckingham Terrace would then be rented before they took over premises on Ann Street which is now Southpark Terrace after the College Club at the University of Glasgow went into liquidation. Due to the men's union growing in size, a new union was built at the bottom of Gilmorehill with their previous home in the John McIntyre Building given to the QM Union.

The current home of the Queen Margaret Union was eventually built in 1968 at 22 University Gardens as the old building was inadequate to provide for the University of Glasgow's growing female population.

Huge bands started to appear at the venue through the seventies and eighties before which have became a part of Glasgow's gig folklore with the likes of Queen, Nirvana and Thin Lizzy appearing at the venue.

During their Queen II tour, Freddie Mercury and the band appeared at Glasgow's Queen Margaret Union on 15 March 1974. Their setlist on the night included "Seven Seas of Rhye", "Keep Yourself Alive" and "Father to Son".

1. Queen

Following the release of their debut album, The Smiths rocked up at the Queen Margaret Union nine days later on their The Smiths Tour. The band played 13 songs on the night which included "This Charming Man", "Hand in Glove" and "What Difference Does It Make?".

2. The Smiths

While on their Nevermind tour after the release of the album, Nirvana made their only appearance in Glasgow at the Queen Margaret Union on 30 November 1991. The setlist included "Smells Like Teen Spirit", "Come as You Are" and "Lithium".

3. Nirvana

The Pogues made their Glasgow appearance at the Queen Margaret Union on 1 February 1985. Footage from the gig can be found online with the band playing 20 songs on the night. The setlist included "Boys From the County Hell", "Sally MacLennane" and "Streams of Whiskey".

4. The Pogues

