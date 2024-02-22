Gigs of Glasgow: 17 bands and musicians who played live at the Queen Margaret Union

The Queen Margaret Unions remains a popular venue in Glasgow till this very day, with many legendary performers having played on the stage in Glasgow's West End.
It was founded in 1890 by students of the Queen Margaret College and operated in the basement rooms of the college until 1906. It wouldn't be until six years later that a house at Buckingham Terrace would then be rented before they took over premises on Ann Street which is now Southpark Terrace after the College Club at the University of Glasgow went into liquidation. Due to the men's union growing in size, a new union was built at the bottom of Gilmorehill with their previous home in the John McIntyre Building given to the QM Union.
The current home of the Queen Margaret Union was eventually built in 1968 at 22 University Gardens as the old building was inadequate to provide for the University of Glasgow's growing female population.
Huge bands started to appear at the venue through the seventies and eighties before which have became a part of Glasgow's gig folklore with the likes of Queen, Nirvana and Thin Lizzy appearing at the venue.