Gigs of Glasgow: 17 bands and musicians who played live at the Queen Margaret Union

It was founded in 1890 by students of the Queen Margaret College and operated in the basement rooms of the college until 1906. It wouldn't be until six years later that a house at Buckingham Terrace would then be rented before they took over premises on Ann Street which is now Southpark Terrace after the College Club at the University of Glasgow went into liquidation. Due to the men's union growing in size, a new union was built at the bottom of Gilmorehill with their previous home in the John McIntyre Building given to the QM Union.