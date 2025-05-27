We are taking a trip down memory lane to remember some of Glasgow’s old record shops that are no longer with us by remembering some of the first albums we bought out of them/

Buying your very first album is a special experience, and a moment people don’t forget. We asked our readers to tell us what the first album was that they ever bought and where they got it from with plenty of people getting in touch to share their memories.

Many of the albums included will be recognisable as might some of the names of the old record shops.

1 . The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars "David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust" on cassette. Got it at Bruce's Records in the city." | Supplied

2 . Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) "High Tide and Green Grass by The Rolling Stones from Listen on Cambridge St from what I remember." | Supplied

3 . Sheer Heart Attack "Sheer Heart Attack by Queen. Little record store in Springburn don't remember the name long gone now sadly." | Supplied

4 . Telegram Sam (Single) "Telegram Sam, T. Rex from Gloria’s in Battlefield." | Supplied