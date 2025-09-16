Glasgow’s OVO Hydro celebrated their tenth birthday in 2023 with plenty of global superstars having graced the stage over the years.

Since opening its doors on 30 September 2013 with a showstopping performance from Rod Stewart, the venue has welcomed over 10 million visitors and has continually ranked in the top 5 busiest arenas across the world.

After 1,000 shows and plenty of awards in the cabinet, there has been lots to celebrate during the past decade with the venue also hosting major events including 2014 Commonwealth Games, COP26 and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Here are 25 of the best bands and musicians to have performed at the Hydro since 2013.

1 . Fleetwood Mac Fleetwood Mac are one of the greatest bands to have performed at the Hydro. There most memorable gigs at the venue were in 2015 on their 'On With the Show' tour. | Getty Images

2 . Paul McCartney The Beatle made his most recent appearance in Glasgow back in 2018 when he performed at the Hydro on 14 December 2018. His setlist included "Hey Jude", "Live and Let Die" and "Let It Be". | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Prince Prince made his final appearance in Glasgow at the Hydro back in May 2014 on his 'Hit and Run Part II' tour. | AFP via Getty Images