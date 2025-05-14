Albums of Glasgow: 25 best Glasgow albums of the last 25 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 12:14 BST

These are 25 of the greatest albums made by Glasgow bands and musician in the past 25 years.

Nothing beats putting on a good album and listening to it in full to truly appreciate the piece of work.

Listening to a full album isn't as common as it once used to be as many people now use streaming services to listen to music, but with vinyl on the way up, we put together a list of some of the best albums that Glasgow has produced over the past 25 years.

An honourable mentions goes to Paolo Nutini who has released some terrific albums since 2007.

Here are 25 of the best albums released by Glasgow bands since 2000.

Having sold 3.6 million albums worldwide, the debut album from Franz Ferdinand was a huge hit as the band won the 2004 Mercury Music Prize. It includes big hit "Take Me Out" and "The Dark of the Matinée".

1. Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

Travis followed up the wildly popular 'The Man Who' with third album The Invisible Band. It would go on to outsell The Man Who. "Sing", "Side" and "Flowers in the Window" feature on this cracking release.

2. The Invisible Band - Travis

Post-rock icons Mogwai's fourth studio album was released in 2003. It is the absolute essence of one of the city's greatest ever bands. "Hunted by a Freak", "I Know You Are but What Am I?" and "Ratts of the Capital".

3. Happy Songs for Happy People - Mogwai

The Fratellis debut album proved to be a huge success. Hit song "Chelsea Dagger" was included on the album.

4. Costello Music - The Fratellis

