Albums of Glasgow: 25 best Glasgow albums of the last 25 years

Nothing beats putting on a good album and listening to it in full to truly appreciate the piece of work.
Listening to a full album isn't as common as it once used to be as many people now use streaming services to listen to music, but with vinyl on the way up, we put together a list of some of the best albums that Glasgow has produced over the past 25 years.
An honourable mentions goes to Paolo Nutini who has released some terrific albums since 2007.
Here are 25 of the best albums released by Glasgow bands since 2000.
1. Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
Having sold 3.6 million albums worldwide, the debut album from Franz Ferdinand was a huge hit as the band won the 2004 Mercury Music Prize. It includes big hit "Take Me Out" and "The Dark of the Matinée". | Contributed
2. The Invisible Band - Travis
Travis followed up the wildly popular 'The Man Who' with third album The Invisible Band. It would go on to outsell The Man Who. "Sing", "Side" and "Flowers in the Window" feature on this cracking release. | Travis
3. Happy Songs for Happy People - Mogwai
Post-rock icons Mogwai's fourth studio album was released in 2003. It is the absolute essence of one of the city's greatest ever bands. "Hunted by a Freak", "I Know You Are but What Am I?" and "Ratts of the Capital". | Supplied
4. Costello Music - The Fratellis
The Fratellis debut album proved to be a huge success. Hit song "Chelsea Dagger" was included on the album. | Supplied