Scottish champions Celtic have a global following with a tribe of celebrities declaring an allegiance for the club.
A plethora of huge names from music, film, television and sport have declared their love for the Hoops with this being some of the most famous musicians and bands who support Celtic.
Here are 47 bands and musicians who are Celtic supporters.
1. Rod Stewart
Arguably Celtic’s most well-known celebrity fan, the rock and pop singer is often spotted at Parkhead. Usually flies into Glasgow by private jet to take in a game. | Getty Images
2. Lewis Capaldi
The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer-songwriter is a Scottish pop sensation and has never shied away from showing his Celtic allegiances. Occasionally talks about Celtic during his concerts. | Getty Images
3. Renee Rap
American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. | ITN
4. Snoop Dogg
American rapper and actor has posed in a Celtic kit on several occasions and has recently spoken about opening a burger van at Celtic Park. | Getty Images for BET