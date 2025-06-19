Famous Celtic Fans: 47 musicians and bands who support Celtic including Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi

Declan McConville

Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 09:35 BST

These are the famous bands and musicians who are fans of Celtic.

Scottish champions Celtic have a global following with a tribe of celebrities declaring an allegiance for the club.

A plethora of huge names from music, film, television and sport have declared their love for the Hoops with this being some of the most famous musicians and bands who support Celtic.

Here are 47 bands and musicians who are Celtic supporters.

Arguably Celtic’s most well-known celebrity fan, the rock and pop singer is often spotted at Parkhead. Usually flies into Glasgow by private jet to take in a game.

1. Rod Stewart

Arguably Celtic's most well-known celebrity fan, the rock and pop singer is often spotted at Parkhead. Usually flies into Glasgow by private jet to take in a game. | Getty Images

1. Rod Stewart

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer-songwriter is a Scottish pop sensation and has never shied away from showing his Celtic allegiances. Occasionally talks about Celtic during his concerts.

2. Lewis Capaldi

The 'Someone You Loved' singer-songwriter is a Scottish pop sensation and has never shied away from showing his Celtic allegiances. Occasionally talks about Celtic during his concerts. | Getty Images

2. Lewis Capaldi

American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball.

3. Renee Rap

American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. | ITN

3. Renee Rap

American rapper and actor has posed in a Celtic kit on several occasions and has recently spoken about opening a burger van at Celtic Park.

4. Snoop Dogg

American rapper and actor has posed in a Celtic kit on several occasions and has recently spoken about opening a burger van at Celtic Park. | Getty Images for BET

4. Snoop Dogg

