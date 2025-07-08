TRNSMT 2025: 6 bands and musicians we are looking forward to seeing at TRNSMT 2025

We are now only a few days away from TRNSMT 2025, so we wanted to share our thoughts on some of the bands and musicians who are performing at the festival.

We know that Biffy Clyro are going to be electric and that people can enjoy a good singalong to Jake Bugg, but wanted to showcase some of the other acts we know will be great.

Here are six musicians and bands we can’t wait to see at TRNSMT 2025.

1 . Fontaines D.C. Fontaines D.C. will be heading back to Glasgow this summer after a memorable night at the OVO Hydro on their Romance tour. They are easily one of the best bands to see live right now. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

2 . Gracie Abrams After a brilliant set at Glastonbury, Gracie Abrams is back in Glasgow for TRNSMT and this is set to be one of the highlights of the weekend. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

3 . Rianne Downey Bellshill-born singer Rianne Downey recently performed a sold out show at the OVO Hydro with Paul Heaton. She'll be playing her own stuff at TRNSMT on the Sunday. | David Hepburn