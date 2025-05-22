Clyde Chorus: 6 of the best and musicians to see at Clyde Chorus festival in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 12:54 BST

These are the best bands and musicians to catch at the Clyde Chorus festival in Glasgow this May.

Taking place from Thursday 29th to Saturday 31st May 2025, this landmark event will shine a light on Glasgow’s music heritage and its status as a UNESCO City of Music.

Reflecting its location along the River Clyde the music programme will see an eclectic mix of performances across venues, spanning genres from contemporary and classical to Celtic and country.

Kicking things off on Thursday 29th May is Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band, headlining the opening showcase event at SEC Armadillo, with special guests Scottish Opera who will take the opportunity to celebrate the talent of Glasgow’s young people.

Their exclusive production will see 300 of the city’s school children present ‘Built on the Clyde’ as part of the opening night. From big-band and vintage-sounds at The Hilton Garden Inn, electrifying house music and high-energy rap at Box Hub Vennel, a showcase of the finest talent from Glasgow’s Colleges at SWG3 Warehouse, or a Festival Showcase from Mela and Glasgow Jazz Festival at The Savings Bank, Friday 30th May will highlight the diverse talent on offer from the city.

Saturday 31st May will see a family dance party take place at Box Hub Vennel, a Showcase from Govan Music Festival and musicians from Àrd-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu, plus a BSL interpreted show with Nina Nesbitt at The Pearce Institute, whilst an indie-music showcase with Lucia and The Best Boys, and a Celtic Connections Showcase take place at The Savings Bank.

The lineup consists of performers who are originally from Glasgow, have grown up here or who now call Glasgow “home”, and Clyde Chorus will highlight how the city has shaped them and helped them contribute to the legacy which the city is renowned for around the world.

Clyde Chorus looks to future generations, highlighting performers who will continue to build upon this legacy, and showcase why Glasgow is a UNESCO City of Music for years to come.

Here are six of the best bands and musicians you can see at the Clyde Chorus festival.

Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt will be taking to the stage for a BSL interpreted performance at the Pearce Institute on 31st May. Joining her will be up-and-coming musician Kerr Mercer, and Glasgow-based multi-instrumentalist ili who has captivated audiences across the UK.

1. Nina Nesbitt

Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt will be taking to the stage for a BSL interpreted performance at the Pearce Institute on 31st May. Joining her will be up-and-coming musician Kerr Mercer, and Glasgow-based multi-instrumentalist ili who has captivated audiences across the UK. Photo: David Jackson

Lucia and the Best Boys will be performing at The Savings Bank on 31st May. Joining them is Lizzie Reid, who has an honest vulnerability which shines through in her songs creating a mature, steely eyed reflection on the topics she tackles. Also performing is Zoe Graham.

2. Lucia and the Best Boys

Lucia and the Best Boys will be performing at The Savings Bank on 31st May. Joining them is Lizzie Reid, who has an honest vulnerability which shines through in her songs creating a mature, steely eyed reflection on the topics she tackles. Also performing is Zoe Graham. | David Hepburn

The Supernaturals formed in Glasgow in 1991 and toured extensively around Scotland, initially releasing 4 mini albums on their own label. The band signed to EMI/Food in 1995 releasing the UK top 10 album “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” in 1997 and the fan favourite follow up a “Tune a Day” in 1998. The band had 7 Top 50 singles between 1996 and 1999. The band’s third album, the Beach boys influenced electronica of “What We Did Last Summer” was released in 2002 on Universal records, after which the band went on a long overdue break. They will perform at The Pearce Institute on Saturday 31 May.

3. The Supernaturals

The Supernaturals formed in Glasgow in 1991 and toured extensively around Scotland, initially releasing 4 mini albums on their own label. The band signed to EMI/Food in 1995 releasing the UK top 10 album “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” in 1997 and the fan favourite follow up a “Tune a Day” in 1998. The band had 7 Top 50 singles between 1996 and 1999. The band’s third album, the Beach boys influenced electronica of “What We Did Last Summer” was released in 2002 on Universal records, after which the band went on a long overdue break. They will perform at The Pearce Institute on Saturday 31 May. | Contributed

Taking to the stage at SWG3 Warehouse on Friday 30th May is five-piece indie rock band Static, whose fast-paced thrilling live performances and captivating stage presence have made them a mainstay at iconic venues such as King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut. Also joining them is Glasgow-based solo artist Sarah Forrest, drawing inspiration from classic rock and shoegaze, and Liberation.

4. Static

Taking to the stage at SWG3 Warehouse on Friday 30th May is five-piece indie rock band Static, whose fast-paced thrilling live performances and captivating stage presence have made them a mainstay at iconic venues such as King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut. Also joining them is Glasgow-based solo artist Sarah Forrest, drawing inspiration from classic rock and shoegaze, and Liberation. | DF Concerts

