Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in August 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:28 BST

These are the best bands and musicians to catch in Glasgow this August including notable outdoor gigs.

August is always an exciting month in Glasgow with there being no shortage of huge bands and artists in town.

Although Oasis are playing in Edinburgh and not Glasgow, there are still plenty of great concerts to look forward to in the city this month.

Here are some of the best gigs which you can see in Glasgow in August.

Elbow will perform three nights at Kelvingrove Bandstand in August with their first night being on Thursday 7 August.

1. Elbow

Elbow will perform three nights at Kelvingrove Bandstand in August with their first night being on Thursday 7 August. | Getty Images

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will bring hits like Le Freak and Good Times to the Barrowland Ballroom on Tuesday 13 August.

2. Nile Rodgers and CHIC

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will bring hits like Le Freak and Good Times to the Barrowland Ballroom on Tuesday 13 August. Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair

Glasgow rockers Franz Ferdinand will play a huge outdoor gig at SWG3's Galvanizers Yard on Wednesday 13 August.

3. Franz Ferdinand

Glasgow rockers Franz Ferdinand will play a huge outdoor gig at SWG3's Galvanizers Yard on Wednesday 13 August. | AFP via Getty Images

The Maccabees return to Glasgow for the first time in six years when they perform at the Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday 20 August.

4. The Maccabees

The Maccabees return to Glasgow for the first time in six years when they perform at the Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday 20 August. | The Maccabees

