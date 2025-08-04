Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in August 2025

August is always an exciting month in Glasgow with there being no shortage of huge bands and artists in town.

Although Oasis are playing in Edinburgh and not Glasgow, there are still plenty of great concerts to look forward to in the city this month.

Here are some of the best gigs which you can see in Glasgow in August.

1 . Elbow Elbow will perform three nights at Kelvingrove Bandstand in August with their first night being on Thursday 7 August. | Getty Images

2 . Nile Rodgers and CHIC Nile Rodgers and CHIC will bring hits like Le Freak and Good Times to the Barrowland Ballroom on Tuesday 13 August. Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair

3 . Franz Ferdinand Glasgow rockers Franz Ferdinand will play a huge outdoor gig at SWG3's Galvanizers Yard on Wednesday 13 August. | AFP via Getty Images

4 . The Maccabees The Maccabees return to Glasgow for the first time in six years when they perform at the Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday 20 August. | The Maccabees