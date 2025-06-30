Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in July 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST

These are the best bands and musicians to catch in Glasgow this July including huge outdoor gigs.

July is always an exciting month in Glasgow with there being no shortage of huge bands and artists in town.

Huge outdoor concerts will take place at Hampden Park, Kelvingrove Park and Glasgow Green this summer, and we wanted to showcase some that are on this month.

Here are some of the biggest gigs which you can see in Glasgow in July.

Following their Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform a huge outdoor gig at Hampden Park.

1. Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Following their Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform a huge outdoor gig at Hampden Park. | Getty Images for Coachella

Billie Eilish will perform back to back nights at the OVO Hydro on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 July.

2. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish will perform back to back nights at the OVO Hydro on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 July. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

There are plenty of brilliant bands and artists we can't wait to see at TRNSMT this year. Some of our highlights include Fontaines D.C., Gracie Abrams and Wet Leg.

3. TRNSMT

There are plenty of brilliant bands and artists we can't wait to see at TRNSMT this year. Some of our highlights include Fontaines D.C., Gracie Abrams and Wet Leg. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Summer Nights at the Bandstand festival returns to Kelvingrove Park for a tenth year with 13 nights of live music beginning with Public Image Ltd, Anastacia and Teenage Fanclub in July.

4. Summer Nights at the Bandstand

Summer Nights at the Bandstand festival returns to Kelvingrove Park for a tenth year with 13 nights of live music beginning with Public Image Ltd, Anastacia and Teenage Fanclub in July. Photo: Contributed

