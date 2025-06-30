Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in July 2025

July is always an exciting month in Glasgow with there being no shortage of huge bands and artists in town.

Huge outdoor concerts will take place at Hampden Park, Kelvingrove Park and Glasgow Green this summer, and we wanted to showcase some that are on this month.

Here are some of the biggest gigs which you can see in Glasgow in July.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA Following their Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform a huge outdoor gig at Hampden Park.

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish will perform back to back nights at the OVO Hydro on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 July.

TRNSMT There are plenty of brilliant bands and artists we can't wait to see at TRNSMT this year. Some of our highlights include Fontaines D.C., Gracie Abrams and Wet Leg.