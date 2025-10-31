Irvine Welsh talks about his favourite places in Glasgow

Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in November 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:26 GMT

These are the best bands and musicians to catch in Glasgow this November 2025.

November is set to be an exciting month for gigs in Glasgow as we begin to take a step closer to Christmas

Some huge names are once again returning to the city with great gigs going on at the OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom and the SEC Armadillo.

Enjoy our GlasgowWorld articles? You’ll love our newsletter - join here.

Here are some of the best gigs you need to check out in Glasgow in November.

The legendary Bob Dylan brings his acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways tour back to Glasgow for two nights at the SEC Armadillo on Sunday 16 and Monday 17 November.

1. Bob Dylan

The legendary Bob Dylan brings his acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways tour back to Glasgow for two nights at the SEC Armadillo on Sunday 16 and Monday 17 November. Photo: Christopher Polk

The Swedish five piece will be performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Wednesday 26 November 2025.

2. The Hives

The Swedish five piece will be performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Wednesday 26 November 2025. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

After getting the party started at Oasis during the summer, Cast will play a huge sold out gig at the Barrowland Ballroom

3. Cast

After getting the party started at Oasis during the summer, Cast will play a huge sold out gig at the Barrowland Ballroom Photo: Ernesto Rogata

London five-piece The Last Dinner Party embark on a huge headline tour in support of their second album From The Pyre with a date at The Barrowlands on Tuesday 18 November.

4. The Last Dinner Party

London five-piece The Last Dinner Party embark on a huge headline tour in support of their second album From The Pyre with a date at The Barrowlands on Tuesday 18 November. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowMusicians
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice