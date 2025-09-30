Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in October 2025

October is set to be an exciting month for gigs in Glasgow as we begin to move into a busy autumn schedule.

Some huge names are once again returning to the city with great gigs going on at the OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom and the Royal Concert Hall.

Here are some of the best gigs you need to check out in Glasgow in October.

1 . Deacon Blue Deacon Blue return to the OVO Hydro for two nights on their Great Western Road Trip on Friday 10 October and Saturday 11 October. Photo: Sharon-Latham

2 . CMAT CMAT will perform three sold out nights at the Barrowland Ballroom between 8-10 October. | Getty Images

3 . HAIM The rock trio HAIM will play six dates in support of their upcoming fourth album I Quit. The tour includes a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday 31 October. | Getty Images for LOUIS VUITTON x

4 . The Kooks The Kooks will play their biggest headline show to date in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 8 October, joined by special guests The K's. | Getty Images