Gigs in Glasgow: 6 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in October 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:36 BST

These are the best bands and musicians to catch in Glasgow this October 2025.

October is set to be an exciting month for gigs in Glasgow as we begin to move into a busy autumn schedule.

Some huge names are once again returning to the city with great gigs going on at the OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom and the Royal Concert Hall.

Enjoy our GlasgowWorld articles? You’ll love our newsletter - join here.

Here are some of the best gigs you need to check out in Glasgow in October.

Deacon Blue return to the OVO Hydro for two nights on their Great Western Road Trip on Friday 10 October and Saturday 11 October.

1. Deacon Blue

Deacon Blue return to the OVO Hydro for two nights on their Great Western Road Trip on Friday 10 October and Saturday 11 October. Photo: Sharon-Latham

CMAT will perform three sold out nights at the Barrowland Ballroom between 8-10 October.

2. CMAT

CMAT will perform three sold out nights at the Barrowland Ballroom between 8-10 October. | Getty Images

The rock trio HAIM will play six dates in support of their upcoming fourth album I Quit. The tour includes a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday 31 October.

3. HAIM

The rock trio HAIM will play six dates in support of their upcoming fourth album I Quit. The tour includes a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday 31 October. | Getty Images for LOUIS VUITTON x

The Kooks will play their biggest headline show to date in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 8 October, joined by special guests The K's.

4. The Kooks

The Kooks will play their biggest headline show to date in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 8 October, joined by special guests The K's. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowMusicians
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice