Gigs in Glasgow: 6 gigs to look out for in Glasgow in January

Glasgow will once again open the year with a whole host of incredible gigs taking place throughout the city’s amazing venues.

Celtic Connections runs throughout January and welcomes music from across the globe and a whole variety of genres. But as always, Glasgow will also welcome top bands touring the world.

Take a look at our list of six gigs to check out in Glasgow in January.

Ayrshire's own Matt Hickman brings his Brownbear project to St Lukes as part of Celtic Connections on Sunday, 19 January 2025

1. Brownbear

Ayrshire's own Matt Hickman brings his Brownbear project to St Lukes as part of Celtic Connections on Sunday, 19 January 2025 Photo: MURRAY MCMILLAN

Lloyd Cole's recording career hit four decades in 2024, he shows no sign of stopping as he takes to the Royal Concert Hall stage on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

2. Lloyd Cole

Lloyd Cole's recording career hit four decades in 2024, he shows no sign of stopping as he takes to the Royal Concert Hall stage on Tuesday, 21 January 2025. | Getty Images

Mogwai will play their first ever date at Queen Margaret Union as they play their latest album offering, the Bad Fire on Friday, 24 January 2025.

3. Mogwai

Mogwai will play their first ever date at Queen Margaret Union as they play their latest album offering, the Bad Fire on Friday, 24 January 2025. | Steve Gullick

Conor J O'Brien's indie-folk project Villagers come to Glasgow on Sunday, 26 January 2025. They'll play the Royal Concert Hall.

4. Villagers

Conor J O'Brien's indie-folk project Villagers come to Glasgow on Sunday, 26 January 2025. They'll play the Royal Concert Hall. Photo: Rich Gilligan

