Glasgow Bands: 6 Glasgow bands to catch in and around the city this summer

Glasgow bands can look forward to another bumper summer of gigs, not just in the city but around the country. Returning heroes like GUN to up and comers like Kevin McGuire.
Regardless of what you’re into, there’ll be something for you.
We’ve picked 6 of the best gigs this summer featuring Glasgow bands, keep reading to find out who is playing where.
1. Camera Obscura - June 4
Camera Obscura headline Big Nights Out at the Kelvingrove Bandstand on Wednesday, 4 June | Contributed
2. Kevin McGuire - 6 June
Kevin McGuire is one of country music’s up and coming talents and he’s from Glasgow. He plays the Garage on Friday, 6 June. Photo: ugc
3. Del Amitri - 26 June
Del Amitri will headline Summer Nights on the Southside in Queens Park, Glasgow on Thursday, 26 June | Supplied
4. Franz Ferdinand - 13 August
Franz Ferdinand head to the Glavanizers Yard on Wednesday, 13 August. | Submitted
