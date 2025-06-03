Glasgow Bands: 6 Glasgow bands to catch in and around the city this summer

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 23:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 23:55 BST

A look at the Glasgow bands playing in and around the city this summer.

Glasgow bands can look forward to another bumper summer of gigs, not just in the city but around the country. Returning heroes like GUN to up and comers like Kevin McGuire.

Regardless of what you’re into, there’ll be something for you.

We’ve picked 6 of the best gigs this summer featuring Glasgow bands, keep reading to find out who is playing where.

Camera Obscura headline Big Nights Out at the Kelvingrove Bandstand on Wednesday, 4 June

1. Camera Obscura - June 4

Camera Obscura headline Big Nights Out at the Kelvingrove Bandstand on Wednesday, 4 June | Contributed

Kevin McGuire is one of country music’s up and coming talents and he’s from Glasgow. He plays the Garage on Friday, 6 June.

2. Kevin McGuire - 6 June

Kevin McGuire is one of country music’s up and coming talents and he’s from Glasgow. He plays the Garage on Friday, 6 June. Photo: ugc

Del Amitri will headline Summer Nights on the Southside in Queens Park, Glasgow on Thursday, 26 June

3. Del Amitri - 26 June

Del Amitri will headline Summer Nights on the Southside in Queens Park, Glasgow on Thursday, 26 June | Supplied

Franz Ferdinand head to the Glavanizers Yard on Wednesday, 13 August.

4. Franz Ferdinand - 13 August

Franz Ferdinand head to the Glavanizers Yard on Wednesday, 13 August. | Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice