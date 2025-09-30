Although known as one of Europe’s great footballing arenas, Celtic Park has also played host to some huge names in music over the years.
Gigs were a regular occurrence at Celtic Park throughout the 1990s with The Who being the first band to perform at the stadium almost 50 years ago. The last gig which was meant to take place at the stadium was Paul McCartney in 2003 on his ‘Back To The World tour’ but it was shelved.
Here are six of the best bands and musicians to have performed at Celtic Park.
1. U2
Back in August 1993, U2 brought their Zooropa tour to Celtic Park for two nights. Support on the Saturday night came from PJ Harvey and Utah Saints with Stereo MCs and Utah Saints warming the crowd up on the Sunday. U2's setlist over the two nights included "Even Better Than the Real Thing", "One" and "Where The Streets Have No Name". | Celtic Football Club (PC)
2. Prince
During his ‘Diamonds & Pearls’ tour, Prince appeared at Celtic Park in June 1992 in front of a crowd of over 35,000. Support acts on the night included Carmen Electra and Shakespeare’s Sister. The ticket cost £21 and his setlist included "1999", "Cream" and "A Love Bizarre". | Getty Images
3. The Who
The Who were the first major band to play Celtic Park back in June 1976 on their 'Who Put the Boot In' tour. Other acts on the bill included the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Streetwalkers, The Outlaws and Little Feat. A ticket was £4 and their set included "Baba O’Riley", "Pinball Wizard" and "Won’t Get Fooled Again". | Getty Images
4. Bryan Adams
Canadian Bryan Adams played at Celtic Park on 11 July 1992 during his Waking Up The Neighbours tour. He was supported by Extreme, Little Angels and Squeeze. During the gig which cost £20 a ticket, he performed "Run To You", "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" and "Somebody". | Getty Images