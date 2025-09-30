Although known as one of Europe’s great footballing arenas, Celtic Park has also played host to some huge names in music over the years.

Gigs were a regular occurrence at Celtic Park throughout the 1990s with The Who being the first band to perform at the stadium almost 50 years ago. The last gig which was meant to take place at the stadium was Paul McCartney in 2003 on his ‘Back To The World tour’ but it was shelved.